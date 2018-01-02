The cheapest travel dates and times for flights in 2018!

Take off (Photo: Gregory Bajor)

If one of your 2018 goals is to travel less and save more, then hop online stating January 9th! From January to the first week of March most flight sales are at their lowest due to the cold weather and holiday spending woes.

According to reports from Expedia, the best day to look for flights is Sunday (not Tuesday like some have reported) and the best day to start your journey is on a Thursday. Friday flights are always hiked up, so try and leave a day early if possible.

If you're traveling to Europe the best months to look for are March, May and September. Looking to go more exotic? Try heading to Asia in January or December. Australia and New Zealand will be popular destinations in 2018 so look for deals between March and April!

Happy flying!

Daily Blast Live