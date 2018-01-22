Breaking down the style differences between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Most of the world knows that Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle and she will soon be a member of the Royal Family.
But is her style just as regal? How is her shine different than Kate Middleton’s?
Leave it to DBL’s Pop-culture Guru Tory Schulman to take us on a royal tour of the differences between the posh "princesses."
First stop—the royal attire.
Veteran Duchess Kate follows the rule that royal outfits must be as perfectly put together as a neat British cucumber sandwich. However, new-comer Meghan follows the beat of her own drum. She was recently spotted in mismatched earrings, like a teen who went on a wild shopping spree at Claire’s.
Next stop – the royal hair-do.
Kate loves a good blow-out and her hair coiffed tight enough to balance an egg. Meghan’s first national appearance was complete with a messy bun, like she just sped through London with the carriage windows down.
Final stop – the royal make-up.
Kate enjoys a super natural look where less is more—to her, at least. Meanwhile, Meghan waltzed into the Queen’s Pre-Christmas Lunch wearing lip gloss with more sparkle than a Lisa Frank binder.
Meghan is proving that her style is just as unique as the spelling of her first name.
Where do you fall—are you more of a Kate or Meghan? Or do you ditch all the rules and make royal regulations of your own?
Give us your royal DBL Take!
