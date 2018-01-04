5 free & easy hacks to keep your home warm!

Father and daughter snuggling on sofa (Photo: John Fedele, ©John Fedele/Blend Images LLC)

The "bombcyclone" has hit the nation and colder temperatures are headed coast-to-coast. We're here to keep you and your family warm, safe and help you save some money!

1. Turn down the thermostat

Though this may seem counterintuitive, just turning the degree on your heating down by one, can actually save you up to 10% on your heating bill! So grab your fuzzy socks and turn that dial down just a touch.

2. Move your furniture

Everyone likes to have the warm couch by the heater, but by putting furniture near vents or radiators you are actually blocking heat from entering the full area of the room.

3. Use your curtains

While away all day, make sure your curtains are open so the sun can naturally heat the rooms! You might find them a few degrees warmer than when you left. At night, do the opposite and close the curtains to add an extra layer of insulation between you and the cold night.

4. Close doors to unused rooms.

Closing the doors to the rooms that you aren't occupying will create a "heat bubble" of sorts in the rooms you are actually in, making them warmer. So close up the guest bedroom and feel the heat!

5. Look for drafts

Feel just the slight breeze coming through your windows? Well, though you may want to consider getting some more eco-friendly windows which will save you money in the long run, a quick fix is to lay a towel or blanket down over the seam to stop the breeze.

