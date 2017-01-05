Pharrell, Ellen address Kim Burrell's anti-gay statements

Thursday's episode of The Ellen Show is a bit different than originally planned.
In a clip released from the episode, Pharrell and DeGeneres discuss Burrell and her comments directly. "(Burrell) made a statement, and she said some very not nice things about homosexuals, so I didn't feel that was good of me to have her on the show to give her a platform after she's saying things about me," the host explained, before turning to Pharrell.
“There’s no space, there’s no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on. There’s no room,” the artist said.
He added that Burrell is a "fantastic singer," and "I love her, just like I love everybody else and we all got to get used to that. We all have to get used to everyone’s differences and understand that this is a big, gigantic, beautiful, colorful world and it only works with inclusion and empathy. It only works that way."
And while he acknowledged hate can be powerful, he concluded with a further championing of inclusion.
Watch Pharrell and DeGeneres discuss Burrell in the segment below, starting at the 2:10 mark.
