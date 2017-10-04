Pauley Perrette plans her exit from 'NCIS' after 15 seasons

Actress Pauley Perrette attends The Trevor Project's 2016 TrevorLIVE LA at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 4, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Trevor Project) (Photo: Charley Gallay, 2016 Getty Images)

NCIS star Pauley Perrette confirmed plans to leave top-rated CBS drama NCIS after a 15-season run next May.

The actress, 48, has starred on the series as quirky forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for its entire 15-year run, after introducing the character in JAG, from which NCIS was spun off.

She tweeted the news early Wednesday, attempting to dispel what she called "false stories" about her planned exit: "No, I don't have a skincare line and no, my network and show are not mad at me."

Perrette said the decision to leave was made last year, and told fans: "I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years."

So it is true that I am leaving NCIS...

There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE... pic.twitter.com/gugM2a2ckT — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 4, 2017

Perrette is one of a few original cast members, along with star Mark Harmon. The show has weathered other departures, including Cote de Pablo in 2013 and Michael Weatherly in 2016; he went on to star in Bull, which follows NCIS on Tuesday nights.

