Oops! Katy Perry's dancer walks right off the stage at Brit Awards

(Photo: @ChocMilkSheikh1 /Twitter)

It's all fun and games until a backup dancer dressed as a house falls off the stage at a major awards ceremony.

That's exactly what happened at the Brit Awards Wednesday. Katy Perry was performing her new single Chained to the Rhythm onstage -- a performance which contained politically charged imagery in the form of skeletons dressed as President Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May -- when there was a slight mishap. Perry was backed by dancers dressed as white houses, who were marching in formation when one took a tumble right into the audience. The fall was caught by an audience member who posted the video to Twitter.

Bringing down the house isn't supposed to be that literal. But bright side: At least Left Shark may be off the hook now.

https://twitter.com/ChocMilkSheikh1/status/834513910489300992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

