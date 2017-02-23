Oops! Katy Perry's dancer walks right off the stage at Brit Awards

It's all fun and games until a backup dancer dressed as a house falls off the stage at a major awards ceremony.
That's exactly what happened at the Brit Awards Wednesday.
Bringing down the house isn't supposed to be that literal. But bright side: At least Left Shark may be off the hook now.
I'm crying the House fell off the stage 😂 🏠 #BRITs2017 #KatyPerryBRITS pic.twitter.com/LlknbQIbsi— Ali (@ChocMilkSheikh1) February 22, 2017
