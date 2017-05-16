KHOU
Close

North Texas teacher has epic comeback on Jeopardy!

Jordan Armstrong, WFAA 9:34 AM. CDT May 16, 2017

A Keller teacher staged an epic comeback this week on the game show "Jeopardy."

The show tweeted about what happened during the Teachers Tournament airing this week, when David Clemmons went from being in last place and "in the red" to eventually winning and becoming a finalist. He's won $27,600 so far.

"I'm so excited. I was worried when I was so far behind, but I decided I was just gonna go for it. Maybe this time it'll be my categories," he said.

The Keller Independent School District tweeted about Clemmons' big comeback, which has everyone on social media talking.

"All. The. Feels. We are rooting for you Mr. Clemmons!" the district wrote.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories