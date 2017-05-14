New Miss USA to be crowned in Las Vegas

Miss District of Columbia USA 2016 Deshauna Barber (C) is surrounded by fellow contestants after she was crowned the new Miss USA during the 2016 Miss USA pageant on June 5, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Contestants are preparing to take the stage in the Miss USA pageant.



A new Miss USA will be crowned Sunday, when the contest that features women from each state and the nation's capital returns to Las Vegas.



Fifty-one women will participate in the decades-old competition airing live at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox from Mandalay Bay Convention Center.



The two-hour event will feature hosts Julianne Hough, Ashley Graham and Terrence J.



Grammy Award-winner Pitbull and CMA Award-winner Brett Eldredge will perform. The broadcast will also include a performance from a Cirque du Soleil show based on Michael Jackson songs.



Last year, District of Columbia resident Deshauna Barber became the first-ever military member to win Miss USA.



The winner of Sunday's pageant will compete in the Miss Universe contest.

