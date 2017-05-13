NBC reverses itself and renews 'Timeless'

Apparently, fans' voices do count.

In an unusual move, NBC reversed itself Saturday, renewing freshman drama Timeless for a second season. The network had canceled the time-travel adventure series earlier in the week.

Fans made Timeless the top choice for renewal in USA TODAY's annual Save Our Shows poll, with 49% of participants in a record 146,000-vote turnout wanting to bring it back. It topped 23 other series considered "on the bubble" between renewal and cancellation in the poll.

Timeless devotees made their voices heard elsewhere, too, starting an online #RenewTimeless campaign.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM