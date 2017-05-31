NBC about 'This is Us' change: Never mind

(Photo: NBC)

NEW YORK (AP) - NBC now says "never mind" to its bold scheduling move of shifting the hit drama "This is Us" to Thursdays next season.

NBC has announced that the heartwarming drama will stay on Tuesday nights in the fall. A network executive familiar with the plans tells The Associated Press there was concern that with NBC airing Thursday night football games in the late fall, there would be too many interruptions for the serialized show. The executive spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the plans publicly.

The switch requires NBC to move the comedies "Superstore" and "Great News" to Thursdays, as well as the drama "Chicago Fire."

The retooled "Will & Grace" will start at 9 p.m. Thursdays, instead of an hour earlier.

© 2017 Associated Press