Mindy's 'Project' calls it a day with Hulu series finale

BEVERLY HILLS — One Project, almost done.

After five seasons, the first three on Fox, Mindy Kaling's The Mindy Project is coming to a close. Hulu will begin airing the show's sixth and final season on Sept. 12.

The series will end with 10 episodes, which producer Matt Warburton says will feature the return of many favorite characters, including Chris Messina's Danny. As for the regulars, Kaling says each will get a dedicated episode for a proper goodbye.

Does that mean that Mindy gets a happy ending? Yes, but it may not be the kind of happy ending you expect.

"We're romantics," says Kaling, "and I think that happily-ever-after can sometimes be romance, and it can sometimes be contentment with your life." Kaling told the Television Critics Association she's not "super-interested" in having the story tied up with a bow, but she does want viewers to think the show "was about something, and she did have a project, and she grew."

"We have such a good finale," Kaling says. "We have a good finale that we've known for a while."

