McDonald's apologizes for TV ad about child coping with father's death

Concerned viewers aren’t happy about McDonald’s latest UK ad, which the chain apologized for but will continue to air.

The commercial shows a boy asking his mother about his dead father. After Mom lists father's traits the boy doesn't have, they realize he does have something in common with his father: his McDonald's order, Filet-O-Fish.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told the BBC the ad, which first aired May 12, isn’t meant to offend customers, and instead show “the role McDonald's has played in our customers' everyday lives.”

But, for many, the ad leaves a bad taste.

Shelley Gilbert of UK bereavement charity Grief Encounter told the BBC McDonald's ad is "insensitive" and exploits "childhood bereavement as a way to connect with young people and surviving parents alike — unsuccessfully."

The Advertising Standards Authority received about 100 complaints as of Monday about the ad, The Guardian reports.

The advertisement is scheduled to run for seven weeks.

