LAPD investigating rape claim against 'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick

The Los Angeles Police Department says it is investigating a claim of sexual assault against Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick.
On Tuesday afternoon, actress Kristina Cohen filed a report of sexual assault with the Hollywood police station, LAPD spokesman Drake Madison confirmed to USA TODAY. The news comes after Cohen posted a lengthy Facebook post in which she wrote that that she was forced to have sex with Westwick at his house three years ago.
November 7, 2017
Cohen wrote that she was taking a nap, and then, "I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me ... I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me."
Westwick responded to Cohen's allegations on Twitter Tuesday: "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape."
USA TODAY has reached out to Westwick's and Cohen's representatives for comment.
The LAPD says the investigation is ongoing.
