Jon Stewart supports Stephen Colbert amid backlash with 'Daily Show' reunion

When Jon Stewart took his seat opposite Late Show host Stephen Colbert Tuesday, he was visibly uneasy.

"I'm not comfortable," he facetiously confessed leaning away from his former Daily Show cohort. "I've been reading about you. I've been seeing about you in the news. You have a potty mouth."

"That I do," Colbert concurred. "But might I say I learned it from you, Dad."

During their conversation — perhaps to make papa proud — Colbert put the censors to work, which Stewart didn't mind.

"The things that you say, even if they're crass or even if they in some ways are not respectful enough to the office of the presidency, we can insult; he can injure," Stewart said, likely referring to a Trump joke that prompted "a number of complaints" to the FCC and spurred the hashtag #FireColbert. " Like, it's the difference between insult and injury and for the life of me, I do not understand why in this country we try and hold comedians to a standard we do not hold leaders to. It's bizarre."

Stewart was also earnest when Colbert asked if he missed having a talk show when events like Trump firing former FBI Director James Comey happen.

"I miss the process," Stewart admitted. "The process of making the show somehow became entwined with my process of making sense of things that I didn't understand and the two sort of merged at some level. So I miss that, and I miss the people like you and all the great people that were around it."

"And, it is nice certainly when you come out," he continued. "In life, very few people applaud you... Here you come out and there's a response and an affirmation that you don't necessarily get amongst sheep and goats, but the things that I've gained in terms of time spent with family and things like that I wouldn't give up."

