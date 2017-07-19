Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Caitlyn Jenner: 'We thought you were just vain'

Kimmel and Jenner shared an honest moment on Tuesday night's show. (Photo: AP/Getty)

Jimmy Kimmel may be Caitlyn Jenner's "favorite" late night host, as she admitted when she visited his show Tuesday night.

But Jenner took Kimmel to task for the jokes that late night TV has made at her expense over the years, in a good-natured exchange that still prompted an apology.

"Kris and I, we had gone our separate directions, not because of gender issues but because of other things," she said. "And there I was back in Malibu all by myself, and so I slowly went through, told all my children, because it had been just hammered all over the media.”

“In fact, guys like you making, hmm, some jokes…” she continued. “We didn’t know what was happening, we thought you were just vain,” Kimmel joked. “We didn’t know what was going on. I’m sorry about that, by the way.” “Now he’s going to apologize! But I accept your apology," Jenner replied, before mentioning that she gave Kimmel's NBC counterpart Jimmy Fallon gave "a real hard time” for his questionable jokes when she appeared on his show in 2013. In response, Kimmel pointed out Fallon's reputation for easygoing celebrity interviews. “Yeah, but he deserves it, he said some really terrible things,” he joked about the Tonight Show host. “He does that a lot, he’s very hard on people.”

