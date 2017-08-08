Honey Boo Boo's teen sister Pumpkin having baby

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 05: Mama June (R) and daughter Honey Boo Boo visit "Extra" on April 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra) (Photo: D Dipasupil, 2017 D Dipasupil)

Honey Boo Boo's sister Pumpkin is going to have a baby.

The McIntyre family who rose to reality TV fame now lives in south metro Atlanta. They made the announcement on WEtv, the channel that now carries a show featuring matriarch "Mama June" Shannon's drastic and different new look and weight loss.

She show is called "From Not to Hot."

Pumpkin, whose real name is Lauryn, shared her news on the channel saying, "hey guys, I'm pregnant."

The former central Georgia family had a meteoric rise to fame with a show centered around Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson called "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo."

