Hoda Kotb has adopted a baby girl, TODAY show reports

It's a girl!
Hoda Kotb is a new mom after adopting a baby girl, Haley Joy Kotb, the TODAY show announced Tuesday. Through tears, Kotb shared the news with her co-workers over the phone saying, "This is my daughter."
Kotb said Haley is a 'Valentine's Baby' and called her "the love of my life."
It's a girl! @HodaKotb announces she's adopted a baby https://t.co/UJom0hKR2O pic.twitter.com/QI8DVYo2WB— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 21, 2017
Kotb, the former WWL-TV anchor, also tweeted a photo this morning saying, "And then my soul saw you and it kind of went, 'Oh there you are. I've been looking for you.'"
February 21, 2017
(© 2017 WWL)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs