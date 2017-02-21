KHOU
Hoda Kotb has adopted a baby girl, TODAY show reports

A huge congratulation to our former colleague Hoda Kotb for adopting this beautiful baby girl named Haley Joy Kotb.

WWL-TV Staff , WWL 8:44 AM. CST February 21, 2017

It's a girl!

Hoda Kotb is a new mom after adopting a baby girl, Haley Joy Kotb, the TODAY show announced Tuesday. Through tears, Kotb shared the news with her co-workers over the phone saying, "This is my daughter."

Kotb said Haley is a 'Valentine's Baby' and called her "the love of my life." 

Kotb, the former WWL-TV anchor, also tweeted a photo this morning saying, "And then my soul saw you and it kind of went, 'Oh there you are. I've been looking for you.'"

 

(© 2017 WWL)


