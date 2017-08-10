Here's when 'The Crown' Season 2 is debuting on Netflix

Philip and Elizabeth share an intimate moment on season 2 of 'The Crown.' (Photo: Alex Bailey / Netflix)

The Crown Season 2 is returning to Netflix this winter.

The online streaming site announced that the new season of the drama based on Queen Elizabeth II's reign will debut on Dec. 8, 2017.

Created by Peter Morgan and directed by Stephen Daldry, the season will continue to star Claire Foy as the queen and Matt Smith as her husband — though they will pass on their roles to new actors for the following seasons.

According to a a press release from Netflix, Season 2 will start with the queen's armed forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt and end with the downfall of her third prime minister.

Watch the full season 2 teaser in the video below.

