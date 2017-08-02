HBO hack: 'Game of Thrones' script reportedly leaked

They finally met! Fans waited years to see Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow in the same room and it happened in the third episode 'Game of Thrones' season 7. (Photo: Helen Sloan, HBO)

ConsideringGame of Thrones' reign on cable TV, there's no wonder hackers are hungry for new episodes of the HBO series.

HBO confirmed Monday that it fell victim to a cyberattack that leaked unreleased data onto the internet. Their supposed 1.5-terrabyte haul (which would considerably dwarf the 2014 Sony hack) reportedly included a script for next week's fourth episode of Game of Thrones and new episodes of Ballers and Room 104, according to Entertainment Weekly and the Los Angeles Times.

HBO Chief Executive Richard Plepler confirmed the "the compromise of proprietary information" in an email to HBO employees obtained by USA TODAY.

“The problem before us is unfortunately all too familiar in the world we now find ourselves a part of,” he said. “I can assure you that senior leadership and our extraordinary technology team, along with outside experts, are working round the clock to protect our collective interests. The efforts across multiple departments have been nothing short of herculean.”

This recent incident isn't the first time Thrones has been hit by leaks. HBO stopped providing screener DVDs after the first four episodes of Season 5 were pirated ahead of Season 5.

USA TODAY has contacted HBO for comment.

