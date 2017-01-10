KHOU
Fox settles sexual harassment claim against Bill O'Reilly

Roger Yu , USA TODAY , KHOU 1:19 PM. CST January 10, 2017

Executives at 21st Century Fox, the parent company of Fox News, settled a sexual harassment charge brought by an employee against its primetime star, Bill O’Reilly, according to a person briefed on the matter.

The charge was brought by Juliet Huddy, a Fox broadcaster who’s been with the company since the late 1990s, the person confirmed, speaking anonymously due to the confidential nature of the agreement.

The settlement with Huddy, first reported by Lawnewz.com and confirmed by The New York Times, was finalized several weeks after former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes was ousted last July following a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by another Fox broadcaster, Gretchen Carlson.

O’Reilly pursued a sexual relationship with her in 2011, but was rebuffed, the Times reported, citing a letter Huddy’s lawyers sent to Fox News. The Times said the letter was anonymously mailed to its offices in December.


