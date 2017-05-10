Fox cancels supernatural 'Sleepy Hollow'

Sleepy Hollow will be taking a permanent nap.

Fox canceled the supernatural drama Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the network decided against a third season for another drama, Rosewood.

Neither cancellation is a surprise. USA TODAY's 20th annual Save Our Shows analysis listed both shows under the category of "canceled, nearly dead.'

The moves come as Fox, like all broadcast networks, puts the finishing touches on its 2017-18 primetime lineup just days before presenting it to advertisers next week in New York. Departures of shows such as Sleepy Hollow and Rosewood make room for new arrivals, such as The Gifted, the Marvel drama order the network announced Tuesday.

Sleepy Hollow, which stars Tom Mison as Ichabod Crane in a fantastic retelling of the Washington Irving story, dodged a bullet last year, winning a fourth season after facing possible cancellation as a "bubble show." The show returned this season without Nicole Beharie, whose Abbie Mills character was killed in Season 3.

Rosewood is a second-season medical procedural that featured Morris Chestnut playing Miami's top private pathologist.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM