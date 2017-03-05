Fort Worth could get its own ‘Flip or Flop' spinoff

Andy and Ashley Williams (Photo: Facebook: @AshleyandAndyWilliams)

FORT WORTH -- Flip or Flop could be getting a little Cowtown flavor.

Expanding on the success of the show starring Tarek and Christina El Moussa, HGTV is adding possible spinoff locations, including a Dallas-Fort Worth title.

HGTV filmed a pilot called Flipping Texas, which aired last month and is scheduled again to air at noon on Sunday. If the network picks up the show, it will premiere early next year and be called Flip or Flop Fort Worth.

The pilot episode follows military veterans Andy and Ashley Williams as they renovated a ranch-style house in Hurst.

“The first play went well and we appreciate all the support the people of Fort Worth are giving to the pilot,” Andy said.

So far, the couple has renovated 49 houses. The two met while in Iraq and hope to use their platform to empower other veterans.

In a clip of the show, the couple take their two kids, ages 3 and 4, on a drive looking for houses to flip, calling it “Driving for Dollars.”

