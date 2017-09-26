'Fixer Upper' to end after Season 5, says Chip and Joanna

Chip and Joanna Gaines

The upcoming season of 'Fixer Upper' will be the last, according to stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

In a blog post on the Magnolia Market website, the couple shared a video on their decision to end the hit show.

It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.

The couple writes that they 'need to catch their breath for a moment' and said their marriage has never been stronger.

Season 5 will premier on HGTV on November 28.

