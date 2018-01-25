First Lady Laura Bush makes appearance on ‘Fixer Upper'

(Photo: @laurawbush/Twitter)

CRAWFORD, Texas – Former First Lady Laura Bush normally leads a pretty private life, but on Tuesday’s episode of “Fixer Upper” she invited Joanna Gaines to her Crawford ranch.

The Gaines duo was in Crawford working on another property when they decided a tree from the Bush ranch would make a great addition.

Bush tweeted a tease prior to the episode’s airing:

“Calling all #FixerUpper fans, especially you @JennaBushHager! Tune in to tonight’s show as @joannagaines joins me on our tree farm in Crawford to select a beautiful red oak for a lucky family’s new yard.”

The episode airs tonight on @HGTV at 8 pm CST and again Jan. 30 at 7 pm. pic.twitter.com/Q686eZhNiq — Laura Bush (@laurawbush) January 23, 2018

Last year, the HGTV stars stopped at Star Furniture in Houston to meet hundreds of “Fixer Upper” fans. They were there to introduce their new Magnolia Homes furniture line.

