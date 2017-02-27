Fertitta looking for local entrepreneurs for ‘Billion Dollar Buyer' TV show

(Photo: CNBC)

HOUSTON – CNBC says one of Houston’s most famous billionaires is looking for local entrepreneurs as part of a reality TV casting call.

"Tilman Fertitta invites small businesses in the Houston area to bring their unique product or service to the George R. Brown Convention Center Thursday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for an open casting call and a chance to be featured on CNBC’s “Billion Dollar Buyer” TV show," stated a casting call posted Monday.

“Houston is my hometown and I want to help those in our community turn their small business into big business,” stated Fertitta. “If you think you’ve got what it takes to earn my business, we want to hear from you and possibly feature your product on the show.”

Fertitta is scouting the region for "the most innovative new products local entrepreneurs have to offer – everything from food and drink for his restaurants and casinos, to furniture and lighting for his hotels."

Those interested will have the opportunity to present to “Billion Dollar Buyer” producers and top buyers from Landry’s.

More info & apply online: billiondollarbuyercasting.com

