Ellen Pompeo on how she negotiated $20 million salary for 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo on Gray's Anatomy (Photo: ABC)

(CBS NEWS) -- Ellen Pompeo is explaining how she got to be the highest paid actress on a primetime drama, thanks to a new deal for the current, 15th and 16th seasons of "Grey's Anatomy." The actress is set to make a $20 million a year salary, and she says in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that now, at the age of 48, "I've finally gotten to the place where I'm OK asking for what I deserve."

She said that the studio and network used co-star Patrick Dempsey as leverage against her for years, and it was only after he left that she felt more empowered to call the shots.

"For me, Patrick [Dempsey] leaving the show [in 2015] was a defining moment, deal-wise," she said. "They could always use him as leverage against me — 'We don't need you; we have Patrick' — which they did for years. I don't know if they also did that to him, because he and I never discussed our deals."

She said she asked Dempsey to join forces with her to negotiate a better deal, but he did not offer any help.

"There were many times where I reached out about joining together to negotiate, but he was never interested in that," she said in the interview. "At one point, I asked for $5,000 more than him just on principle, because the show is Grey's Anatomy and I'm Meredith Grey. They wouldn't give it to me. And I could have walked away, so why didn't I? It's my show; I'm the number one. I'm sure I felt what a lot of these other actresses feel: Why should I walk away from a great part because of a guy? You feel conflicted but then you figure, 'I'm not going to let a guy drive me out of my own house.'"

MORE: Read the full story at CBS

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.