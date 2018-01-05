Ed Westwick cut from BBC One's 'Ordeal By Innocence' amid allegations of sexual assault

British actor Ed Westwick, who faces accusations of sexual assault, has been replaced in the Agatha Christie drama 'Ordeal By Innocence.' (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP/Getty Images)

Ed Westwick will no longer be a part of the BBC One's adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel, Ordeal By Innocence.

The Gossip Girl actor, who starred in the series White Gold, has been replaced in the limited series by Christian Cooke, co-producers Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited announced in a press release Friday.

Westwick, 30, has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. The LAPD confirmed to USA TODAY in November that it was investigating a reported rape against Westwick, which he denied on Twitter.

Reshoots for the project that was slated to run during the Christmas period, are planned for later this month. A new air date has not yet been released.

The BBC announced in November that it had pulled the program from its schedule after allegations against the actor surfaced reasoning "these are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied. The BBC is not making any judgment but until these matters are resolved we will not include Ordeal by Innocence in the schedules."

Amazon Studios is handling the U.S. release of Ordeal.

Westwick is not the only actor accused of sexual misconduct to be replaced in a project. Kevin Spacey, whose accusers total at least 15, was dropped from Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World. Christopher Plummer took on the role of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty in the film and received a Golden Globe nod for his performance.

Reps for Westwick and Amazon did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

If you have ever experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct while working in the entertainment industry, we'd like to hear from you.

