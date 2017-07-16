'Doctor Who': The 13th Doctor is a woman, Jodie Whittaker

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 17: Actress Jodie Whittaker attends the "Adult Life Skills" Premiere during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at Chelsea Bow Tie Cinemas on April 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival) (Photo: Ben Gabbe, 2016 Getty Images)

Say hello to the new Doctor Who.

On Sunday, Jodie Whittaker was revealed as the title character of the popular series, which airs on BBC America. She becomes the 13th Doctor and the first woman to take on the role.

The actress, best known for roles in Broadchurch and Attack the Block, replaces Peter Capaldi, who announced in January that he would be leaving the series.

When he took on the iconic role, Capaldi was the 12th doctor on the long-running British science-fiction series, following Matt Smith and David Tennant. The series follows a time-traveling alien who can change his appearance through regeneration.

