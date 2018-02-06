'Dancing with the Stars' tour bus crashes in Iowa

Traffic moves cautiously near the east mixmaster during a snow storm Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Des Moines. Four to six inches of snow are expected through Tuesday. (Photo: Rodney White/The Register)

A tour bus transporting members of the Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night cast and crew was involved in a multi-car crash Monday evening.

According to a news release from Iowa State University, the crash occurred Monday afternoon while en route to Ames.

A major pile-up in Ames involving 50 to 70 cars, buses and semi-trucks forced Interstate Highway 35 southbound and northbound lanes to close Monday during heavy snowfall in central Iowa.

The show, which was supposed to be held at Iowa State's Stephens Auditorium in Ames Monday evening, was canceled because the safety and health of the cast and crew "is of the utmost importance," reads the release.

All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries, according to the release.

