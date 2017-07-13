Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson will appear on delayed 'Bachelor in Paradise'

After pausing production to investigate allegations of misconduct, ABC has announced a new premiere date for Bachelor in Paradise, which will include cast members at the center of the investigation.

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, the two Bachelor/Bachelorette personalities involved in the allegations, will both "be a part of" Season 4, the network said in a news release. The new series is set for a two-night premiere Aug. 14 and 15, almost a week later than the originally planned Aug. 8 premiere date.

Olympios' lawyer, Martin Singer, responded to news of the completed investigation, saying, “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrongdoing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

Jackson, who competed on the current season of Bachelorette with Rachel Lindsay, said in a statement via his publicist, Eve Sarkisyan-Nunn, "It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations." In an E! News interview, he said that he and Olympios bonded over being portrayed as antagonists on the series.

"Our first real conversation was at the bar and we were hanging out and we kinda were just complimenting each other on being villains," he said. "We were just kind of laughing. We were like, 'Oh, we're about to dominate Paradise.' "

Also appearing on the show that gives former dating show contestants "a second chance at love," as ABC puts it, are Carly Waddell and Evan Bass. The two Season 3 Bachelor in Paradise castmates get married in the new season of the series, which is six weeks long and set in Mexico.

