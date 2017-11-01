CBS cancels 'Me, Myself & I'; 'Man With a Plan' plots early return

The fall TV season has claimed its first casualty: CBS comedy Me, Myself & I, which starred Saturday Night Live's Bobby Moynihan, has been yanked from the Monday lineup after six episodes, effective immediately.

Man With a Plan, Matt LeBlanc's sophomore sitcom that had been benched to midseason, will make an early return Nov. 13 (8:30 ET/PT), following Kevin Can Wait. And another new sitcom, 9JKL will shift to 9:30, behind Superior Donuts, replacing the canceled series.

Me, Myself starred Moynihan as a 40-year-old version of a man seen at three different ages, with John Larroquette as an older version of the character. But the show never caught on and lost a substantial part of its lead-in audience.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM