CBS cancels 'Me, Myself & I'; 'Man With a Plan' plots early return

USA TODAY , KHOU 1:29 PM. CDT November 01, 2017

The fall TV season has claimed its first casualty: CBS comedy Me, Myself & I, which starred Saturday Night Live's Bobby Moynihan, has been yanked from the Monday lineup after six episodes, effective immediately. 

Man With a Plan, Matt LeBlanc's sophomore sitcom that had been benched to midseason, will make an early return Nov. 13 (8:30 ET/PT), following Kevin Can Wait. And another new sitcom, 9JKL will shift to 9:30, behind Superior Donuts, replacing the canceled series.

Me, Myself starred Moynihan as a 40-year-old version of a man seen at three different ages, with John Larroquette as an older version of the character. But the show never caught on and lost a substantial part of its lead-in audience. 

