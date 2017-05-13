CBS cancels '2 Broke Girls' after 6 seasons

(Photo: CBS)

Programming execs spent the week deciding the fates of "on-the-bubble shows," either giving underperformers another season to find an audience or casting them off to make room for what they hope will be new hits.

The main factors in their decisions: Ratings trends, creative momentum, profitability and the network's ownership stake.

Over at CBS, the big headline overnight was the cancelation of 2 Broke Girls after six seasons.

Deadline reports there were hopes that CBS would at least approve a shortened final season seven with 13 to 18 episodes, but it looks like last month's 138th episode season six finale will be the last.

The stars of the show, Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings, posted the following message to Twitter late Friday:

"We've had a wonderful 6 seasons as Max and Caroline and we thank all of you for watching and enjoying it along with us. We are so proud of our time on 2 Broke Girls and of all the things this experience has given us, the most treasured is our lifelong friendship. With love, Kat and Beth."

