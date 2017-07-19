9-year-old Angelica Hale crushes it again on 'AGT,' gets Golden Buzzer

ATLANTA -- Atlanta's own Angelica Hale was back on NBC's America's Got Talent Tuesday night, and she crushed it -- again!

The 9-year-old from Johns Creek, who already made a big impression on the judges with her rendition of "Rise Up" during her audition round, was back on the stage Tuesday night for the Judges' Cuts round.

This go-round, Hale belted out Alicia Keys' mega-hit "Girl On Fire," and the judges agreed, her performance was fire! They were unanimous in their decision and even used their "Golden Buzzer" to send Hale straight through to the live shows.

Watch her entire performance here:

Back in June, 11Alive spoke with Hale after she passed through the auditions round to talk to her about the experience. (Watch the interview)

But you may remember her from stories 11Alive has done on her in the past. In 2013, she was on life support at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, in need of a kidney. Her mom was a match and immediately agreed to donate one of her own (and afterwards, we gave her a random act of kindness):

Fortunately, the surgery was successful, and as you can see, Angelica is back to singing as normal and drawing rave reviews -- and ultimately, that coveted Golden Buzzer -- from AGT judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Mel B and Simon Cowell.

As always, you can catch Hale's and other performers' acts every week as the judges try to whittle down the competition to crown a new winner. Follow her on Twitter @angelicahale or on Facebook to show our local, pint-sized powerhouse some support!

Go Angelica, go!

America's Got Talent airs right here on 11Alive at 8/7 ET.

