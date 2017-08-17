Taylor Swift starts giving to charities for sex-assault victims after trial win

As she promised, Taylor Swift has started giving money to charities for sex-assault victims — not that it's any of our business.

As per her policy, Swift was not commenting Thursday on what she's giving or to whom she is giving it, although her recipients are free to announce it publicly if they choose.

So far, only one of the lucky recipients, Mariska Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation, has confirmed it will get a donation from Swift, according to a statement from Hargitay, best known for her longtime role as a New York sex-crimes detective on Law & Order: SUV and the namesake of the singer's cat.

On Monday, after Swift won the whole enchilada — total victory — in her groping trial in Denver, she released a statement vowing to spread her largess to organizations that help victims of sexual assault.

After a two-year court battle over dueling lawsuits and a six-day trial, a jury sided with Swift who accused an ex-Denver radio DJ of groping her during a photo op in 2013.

Although she sought and won only a symbolic $1, Swift is a multi-millionaire who keeps mum about her philanthropy and her visits to hospitals.

"I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this," she said in her statement late Monday. "My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."

Swift said she wanted to use her experience to demonstrate to other women that they could fight back against sex abuse, even if not in criminal court and even if they are not global pop superstars.

On Thursday, the Joyful Heart Foundation said it was "honored to be recognized" by Swift for its work helping survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault and child abuse.

Inspired by her day job, Hargitay said she founded the organization with a mission to transform society’s response to survivors.

"The experience of sexual assault and domestic violence can be extremely isolating. One of the most important points we make to survivors is this: You are not alone," Hargitay said in the statement.

"I hope that Taylor's very public experience — and her decision to speak out — not only helps empower other victims to speak up and take action, but offers them solidarity. I'm honored by her dedication and commitment to these issues, and I’m deeply grateful for her support of the Joyful Heart Foundation."

Maile Zambuto, the CEO of Joyful Heart and a survivor herself of sexual violence, also hailed Swift in a statement for calling needed attention to victims.

"I am deeply grateful to Taylor Swift for her courage to speak out and her generous investment in many deserving organizations, including Joyful Heart," she said. "Taylor's actions send a powerful message to survivors everywhere: You matter. What happens to you matters. And you are not alone."

So far, no other organizations have yet come forward but more are expected.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM