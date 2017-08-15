Taylor Swift showers flowers on supportive Denver craft company

David Zalubowski, AP (Photo: Associated Press)

Yes, Taylor Swift saw those colorful love notes written on court-adjacent windows in Denver.

And she showered the employees responsible with flowers in return.

The pop singer, who saw a major victory in court over her groping case on Monday, sent the team at Craftsy, an online site for crafts, an assortment of flowers Tuesday with a note thanking the company for "brightening my day for every day I was in Denver."

Each day of the trial, with media gathered below, Craftsy decorated its windows with Swift song titles and lyrics, from Fearless to Begin Again and "Are we out of the woods?"

And even though we never caught sight of Swift in Denver, she sure saw those colorful Post-It notes.

On Monday, after jurors unanimously decided a former Denver DJ did grope Swift at a meet-and-greet four years ago, Craftsy celebrated by decorating a window with Swift's Ours lyric, "People throw rocks at things that shine."

The knitting-, baking- and painting-friendly company tweeted out a photo of their floral bounty.

Thank you @taylorswift13! We're so happy our messages brightened your day as much as your flowers brightened ours! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Yd0QvdBXQh — Craftsy (@beCraftsy) August 15, 2017

Jurors in U.S. District Court in Denver deliberated fewer than four hours to find that ex-radio host David Mueller assaulted and battered Swift during a pre-concert meet-and-greet in June 2013. Per Swift's request, jurors awarded her $1 in damages.

