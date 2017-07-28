Talinda Bennington grieves 'sick Shakespearean tragedy' of Chester's death

BURBANK, CA - MAY 22: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs on stage at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party presented by State Farm at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on May 22, 2017 in Burbank. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, 2017 Getty Images)

Chester Bennington's widow issued a sorrowful statement Friday declaring their "fairytale" life had turned to "sick Shakespearean tragedy" due to the Linkin Park frontman's suicide by hanging last week.

One week after Bennington was found dead hanging from a door in his bedroom in his south Los Angeles County home, Talinda Bennington, mother of three of Bennington's six children, said she was trying to pick up the pieces of "my shattered soul" since she lost her "soulmate" and her children "lost their hero."

"We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy," she mourned in the statement. "How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left."

She thanked "my community and the fans worldwide" for their love and support.

"We feel your loss as well," she said. "My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive."

She described Bennington, 41, as a "bright, loving soul with an angel's voice. And now

he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love." She signed it: "Mrs.Talinda Bennington."

Bennington's body was found by a housekeeper in the bedroom of his Palos Verdes Estates home on July 20. From the beginning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office said the case was being investigated as a "suspected suicide."

If was officially ruled a suicide by hanging and his case was closed following an autopsy, according to the online record. His body has been released.

Funeral arrangements have not been released and it is not clear if and when there will a public memorial service.

Linkin Park canceled its upcoming North American tour and issued its own statement mourning his death. "Our hearts are broken," the remaining band members said.

