'S.W.A.T.' and Navy SEALS: Top network CBS continues adrenaline rush

CBS is adding three comedies and a trio of dramas to its fall lineup, led by Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon, which will follow the original on Thursday nights, SEAL Team, a military drama starring David Boreanaz (Bones), and a remake of 1970s series S.W.A.T. starring former Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore.
The top-rated network, always a fan of familiar faces, will also feature Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) in comedy Me, Myself and I, which focuses on a man's life at three ages (14, 40 and 65); Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains) as an actor living in an apartment between his parents and his brother in comedy 9JKL; and Jeremy Piven (Entourage) in Wisdom of the Crowd, a new Sunday drama about a tech genius who "creates a cutting-edge crowd-sourcing app to solve his daughter's murder."
CBS, though first, is down 12% this season, averaging 9.7 million viewers, and dropped 20% among young adults, ranking behind NBC and Fox. But the network made few significant changes to a schedule peppered with profitable crime series.
CBS's fall schedule (all times ET/PT; new shows in bold; new time slots in italics):
Monday (through Oct. 23): 8, The Big Bang Theory; 8:30, 9JKL; 9, Kevin Can Wait; 9:30: Me, Myself and I; 10, Scorpion. (beginning Oct. 30): 8, Kevin Can Wait; 8:30, 9JKL; 9, Me, Myself & I; 9:30, Superior Donuts; 10, Scorpion.
Tuesday: 8, NCIS; 9, Bull; 10, NCIS: New Orleans
Wednesday: 8, Survivor; 9, SEAL Team; 10, Criminal Minds
Thursday: 8, Thursday Night Football; (beginning Nov. 2): 8, The Big Bang Theory; 8:30, Young Sheldon; 9, Mom; 9:30, Life in Pieces; 10, S.W.A.T.
Friday: 8, MacGyver; 9, Hawaii Five-0; 10, Blue Bloods
Saturday 8, Drama repeats; 10, 48 Hours
Sunday: 7, 60 Minutes; 8, Wisdom of the Crowd; 9, NCIS: Los Angeles; 10, Madam Secretary
