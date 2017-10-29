'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton denied US entry over drugs

Charlie Heaton attends the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A law enforcement official says Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton was denied entry into the U.S. last week after trace amounts of cocaine were found in his luggage when he arrived in Los Angeles.

The official said Friday that a customs canine sniffed Heaton's luggage when he arrived at Los Angeles International Airport last Saturday and officers found a small amount of cocaine.

The official said Heaton, a British citizen, was refused entry into the U.S. at the airport and returned to London. He wasn't arrested and no charges were filed.

The official couldn't discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Heaton stars as Jonathan Byers in the Netflix supernatural drama. The second season of the series dropped Friday on the video streaming site.

Heaton is also known for his role in the 2016 films Shut In and As You Are.

His publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.

