Stone, Portman, Negga, more featured on the cover of 'Vanity Fair's' Hollywood Issue

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Emma Stone poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, 2017 Getty Images)

Talk about girl power.

Vanity Fair debuted the cover of its annual Hollywood Issue Thursday, showcasing the supreme of the screen. And like last year's issue, the cover only features females.

The 11 actresses that the magazine appropriately dubbed "Wonder Women" have 12 Academy Award nominations between them and include three women -- Ruth Negga, Natalie Portman, and Emma Stone -- in the running for best actress at this year's ceremony on Feb.26.

These ladies are joined by Amy Adams, Lupita Nyong'o, sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, Dakota Johnson, Janelle Monáe, Greta Gerwig and Aja Naomi King.

While all the cover girls look radiant, the metallic gowns of Nyong'o (in Alexander McQueen), Negga (in Michael Kors Collection) and Monáe (in Louis Vuitton), along with the flowy pale pink gowns worn by Adams (in Haider Ackermann) and Portman (in Dior Haute Couture) are among our favorites.

Inside the mag, Portman showed off her uncovered baby bump in a more modest version of Demi Moore's Vanity Fair cover from 1991, which was also taken by Annie Leibotivz.

Natalie Portman channels Demi Moore in the 2017 Hollywood Issue portfolio https://t.co/EWJOzPzbhr — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 26, 2017

The Hollywood Issue will be available nation-wide on Feb. 7.

