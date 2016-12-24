Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in Spain at 68

Rick Parfitt of Status Quo performs of stage at Bluesfest Byron Bay 2013 in Byron Bay, Australia. (Photo: Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) - Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in Spain at age 68.



His manager, Simon Porter, and Parfitt's family said in a statement that Parfitt died in a hospital in Marbella, Spain, on Saturday from a severe infection.



The statement said Parfitt had been hospitalized there since Thursday due to complications from an earlier shoulder injury stemming from a fall. He had also suffered a heart attack earlier this year.



Porter said Parfitt is survived by his wife Lyndsay and four children.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.