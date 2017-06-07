Stacy Keach suffered a heart attack playing Ernest Hemingway

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 15: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Actor Stacy Keach attends World Premiere Of Disney's "Planes: Fire & Rescue" at the El Capitan Theatre on July 15, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney) (Photo: Charley Gallay, 2014 Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Medical tests show that when actor Stacy Keach became confused during the May 30 premiere performance in Chicago of Pamplona he was suffering a heart attack.

Because of Keach's illness, the entire run of the one-man play about author Ernest Hemingway was canceled.

Goodman Theatre artistic director and Pamplona director Robert Falls said Tuesday he visited the 76-year-old Keach and found him in good spirits. He said Keach was sitting up and studying the script and asked "'when are we rescheduling?'"

Falls says the Goodman's next season is already set. However, a likely spot for the Goodman to re-stage Pamplona would be next year.

The Goodman says plans are for Keach to remain in Chicago until he has recuperated.

© 2017 Associated Press