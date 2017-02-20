'Spiderman' convicted in 100 million-euro Paris modern art heist

Vjeran Tomic, the main suspect in the case of the 2010 theft of five masterpieces from the Paris Modern Art Museum, arrives to his trial on January 30, 2017 at the Court house in Paris. Three people are on trial over the 2010 theft of five masterpieces of Picasso, Matisse, Modigliani, Braque and Leger from the Paris Modern Art Museum. / AFP / BERTRAND GUAY (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: BERTRAND GUAY, This content is subject to copyright.)

PARIS (AP) - An agile thief nicknamed "spiderman," an antiques dealer and an art expert have been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay the city of Paris for stealing five masterpieces from the city's Modern Art Museum worth 104 million Euros.

The paintings - by Picasso, Matisse, Modigliani, Braque and Fernand Leger - have not been seen since the dramatic 2010 heist.

The Paris court on Monday convicted "Spiderman" Vjeran Tomic of stealing the paintings and sentenced him to eight years in prison. Jean-Michel Corvez, the antiques dealer who orchestrated the theft, was sentenced to seven years.

Yonathan Birn, who stored the paintings and told the court he destroyed them out of fear of getting caught, screamed at the judge who sentenced him to six years in prison.

