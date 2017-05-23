Speedsters flocking to New Caney go kart track

SpeedSportz Racing Park in New Caney off U.S. 59 and Highway 242 has been a big hit with the public since opening in December.

Owner Alan Rudolph is a former pro kart racer and the first driver in America to be inducted into the Superkarts USA "SKUSA" Hall of Fame. He has now opened a larger track for those interested in driving pro level karts.

The karts top out at 70 or 80 mph. They are available for sale and garage space is also available for rent.

The "regular" karts top out at about 40 mph. Driving them costs about $2 per minute. It takes less than a minute to complete a circuit around the track. Drivers must be at least 12 years old and at least 58 inches tall.

A summer racing league begins Wednesday.

SpeedSportz also has a game room, party space and dining room – for those who come out for corporate outings. Catering is available for group events.

Lessons are available for anyone who needs one or would simply like to improve their driving skills.

The racing park is open Wednesdays through Saturdays.

For more information, visit: http://speedsportzracingpark.com/

