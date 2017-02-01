'Sopranos' actor Frank Pellegrino dies at 72

Actor Frank Pellegrino, recognizable to mob-drama fans from Goodfellas and The Sopranos, has died at 72 after battling lung cancer, Variety and People report.
He played FBI New Jersey bureau chief Frank Cubitoso, the boss of
Pellegrino's other roles include TV's Law & Order and
“We lost a part of New York today when we lost Frankie," longtime friend
That sentiment was echoed by friend and
Pellegrino also co-owned the exclusive, old-school Italian restaurant Rao's in East Harlem, which director
"People love to talk how no one can get a table at Rao's," Gasparino recalled. "Well, that's true but it misses the point. The tables were given out to old time customers when the place became hot some years ago. New entrants needed to wait their turn to 'own' a table, and it didn't matter who they were.
Buffet did at least get an explanation — phrased in song.
"The Oracle was there as a guest one night a few years back," Gasparino recalled, "and heard directly in a way only Frankie could pull off. You see Frankie loved to sing to his patrons and that night as he was belting out The Temptation's classic My Girl, he turned to Buffett (and) sang: 'I don't need no money, fortune or fame. I've got all the riches, baby, one man can claim.' He did of course: His family, friends, his restaurant and his acting."
2017 USA Today
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs