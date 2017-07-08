SNL 'Ladies Man' Tim Meadows is in Houston this weekend

Tim Meadows of Saturday Night Live fame (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON -- Saturday Day Night Live alum Tim Meadows is in Houston July 7-8 with shows at the Joke Joint Comedy Showcase.

He took a moment to sit down and chat with KHOU 11's Sherry Williams.

From the Joke Joint: Tim Meadows, one of the longest-running cast members in the 41-year history of Saturday Night Live, has crafted some of the series’ most memorable characters during his 10 years on the popular late night show. Such characters included Leon Phelps, The Ladies' Man and Lionel Osbourne, host of the fictional public affairs show, PERSPECTIVES, as well as uncanny impressions of OJ Simpson, Ike Turner and Sammy Davis Jr.Meadows also played school principal in the hit comedy MEAN GIRLS and co-starred with Adam Sandler and Chris Rock in the blockbuster comedies GROWN UPS and GROWN UPS 2. Most recently Tim co-starred with Andy Samberg in POPSTAR: NEVER STOP NEVER STOPPING for Universal Pictures, and will be starting in the new Fox hybrid live-action/animated comedy from Chris Miller and Phil Lord SON OF ZORN, which is debuting during the 2016-17.

