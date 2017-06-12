Singer Tom Jones to perform at Smart Financial Centre in October

Tom Jones is seen on stage at the GQ Men of the year Award 2015 show (german: GQ Maenner des Jahres 2015) at Komische Oper on November 5, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images for GQ) (Photo: Clemens Bilan, 2015 Getty Images)

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Singer Tom Jones is heading to Sugar Land this fall for a performance at the Smart Financial Centre.

Tickets for the Oct. 3 performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The Welsh singer is known for hits such as “It’s Not Unusual,” “What’s New Pussycat” and “If I Only Knew.” His 50-year career includes more than 40 studio albums, a stint as a coach on “The Voice UK” and he was knighted by Her Majesty the Queen in 2006.

Jones has won several awards throughout his career, including a BRIT Award for Best Male and Outstanding Contribution to Music, a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Hitmaker Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, GQ Man Of The Year and the Music Industry Trust Award.

Tickets are on sale Friday and will be available on Ticketmaster.com. For more information on Jones’ performance, visit Smart Financial Centre’s website.

