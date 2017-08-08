Sinead O'Connor, in Facebook video, says she's battling mental illness

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — If Sinead O’Connor is in New Jersey, chances are it’s not a happy story.

O’Connor, the Irish-born singer whose hits include Nothing Compares 2 U, Mandinka and Troy, is battling mental illness and a kidney stone while living in a Travelodge motel in Hackensack, N.J., she said in a video posted to Facebook on Thursday.

“I’m all by myself and there’s absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist, the sweetest man on earth, who says I’m his hero, and that’s about the only thing keeping me alive at the moment ... and that’s kind of pathetic,” O’Connor said. “I want everyone to know what it’s like, that’s why I’m making this video.”

A posting on O'Connor's Facebook page early Tuesday morning stated that the singer was "safe, and she is not suicidal. She is surrounded by love and receiving the best of care," said the anonymous poster with access to O'Connor's page. "She asked for this to be posted knowing you are concerned for her."

On The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2007, O'Connor stated she had bipolar disorder, yet years later, on the show, she said she wasn't bipolar. In 2016, O'Connor was reported missing by her son Jake Reynolds, but she was later found at a hotel.

“Why are we alone? People who suffer from mental illness are the most vulnerable people on Earth,” O’Connor, 50, said. “You’ve got to take care of us. We’re not like everybody.

“If you have a family member that suffers from mental illness, care for them, tenderness, love, care for them. Visit them in the hospital, don’t dump them in the hospital and bugger off.”

O’Connor, known for her shaved head, has been a lightning rod of controversy throughout her career whose antics include ripping up a picture of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live in 1992.

The singer made headlines in New Jersey in 1990 when she insisted that the National Anthem not be played prior to her performance at the Garden State Arts Center, now known as the PNC Bank Arts Center, in Holmdel.

“I sincerely harbor no disrespect for America or Americans, but I have a policy of not having any national anthems played before my concerts in any country, not even my own, because they have nothing to do with music in general,” said O’Connor at the time.

Then-Gov. Jim Florio mandated after the O’Connor incident that the National Anthem must be played at arts center events. The arts center is owned by New Jersey. Frank Sinatra, a Hoboken, N.J., native, went at her when he played the arts center soon after O’Connor’s performance.

“She should leave the country. Her behavior is unforgivable,” said Sinatra. “For her sake, we’d better never meet.’

Sinatra’s comments were met with “thunderous applause,” according to the Associated Press.

