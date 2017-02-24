Simone Biles to join 'Dancing with the Stars'

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles will join the next cast of Dancing with the Stars.
Biles, from Spring, twirled and flipped her way into America’s hearts at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. Along with a team gold, she took home individual golds in the all-around, floor exercise and vault.
Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan will also take part in the dance competition, according to a USA Today source.
Kerrigan won a silver medal in skating at the
Actor and former wrestler Mr. T will try his hand at twirling and shimmying for the judges.
Mr. T, known for his larger-than-life personality and fondness for gold jewelry, gained acting fame for such roles as
The full cast will be announced next week. The show airs in March.
(© 2017 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs