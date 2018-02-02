Simone Biles biography to air this weekend

After Simone Biles spirited welcome home at Bush IAH, her neighbors in Spring lined the streets to greet her as she passed by. (Photo: KHOU)

Just a week after disgraced USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to a staggering 40 to 175 years in prison, one of his most famous victims, Simone Biles, is choosing to look forward and stay positive about her upcoming projects.

Lately, Biles has been spending her time at Olympic training facilities and a TV film set, as her biography "Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance" is getting the Lifetime movie treatment.

"My Lifetime movie premieres this Saturday and it is based off of my book," the four-time gold medalist told CBS News. "I'm very excited about it. It shows you the sacrifices that I've had to make, the downfalls and just kind of shows kids that I'm normal just like them."

In spite of her combined total of 19 Olympic and World Championship medals, Biles is still starstruck by her time on the movie's set.

"I actually got to pick the actress who plays me," she told CBS News. "I think she looks very similar to me. It's kind of scary."

Indeed, when looking at the production stills, it's not hard to confuse the two upon first glance -- a likeness that can only serve to make the Olympic scenes all the more exciting.

"When I went to visit the set and they were filming the Olympics segment, it really took me back and gave me all those same feelings," Biles reminisced. "To see it happen in front of me was pretty amazing."

And while we'll have to wait two more years to see the real Simone Biles in Olympic action again, she said she'll be cheering on Team USA's winter contingent from home in the coming weeks.

