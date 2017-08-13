Shonda Rhimes has signed to a Netflix deal.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Houston woman, 20, one of the injured in Charlottesville attack
-
Concerns over dueling rallies at Texas A&M
-
Alleged drunk driver charged after crash kills mother
-
HBU kicker hits 60 yard field goal and aims for more
-
Drunk driver sentenced in crash that killed officer's son
-
Wild crime spree: Man carjacks mail truck
-
Houston forecast for Sunday night
-
Police chief kicked out of office over gun
-
Digging Deeper: A conversation about race among Houstonians
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
More Stories
-
Houston woman, 20, one of the injured in…Aug 13, 2017, 12:28 p.m.
-
3 shot at home in La PorteAug 14, 2017, 4:52 a.m.
-
Reports: 17 undocumented immigrants found locked…Aug 13, 2017, 3:52 p.m.